136 IndiGo flights cancelled in 24 hrs at Bengaluru airport

IndiGo has been hit by flight disruptions over the past few days due to various factors, including crew shortages, technology-related issues, and airport congestion

BENGALURU

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, cancelled 136 flights at Bengaluru’s KIA over two days due to a compounded effect.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded after 136 flights operated by IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, were cancelled at KIA on Wednesday and Thursday.

IndiGo has been hit by flight disruptions over the past few days due to various factors, including crew shortages following the implementation of new crew rest and duty norms, technology-related issues, and airport congestion.

According to the sources at KIA, 63 flights were cancelled Wednesday, and 41 arrival and 32 departure flights were cancelled Thursday morning. The situation was no different in other parts of the country as flights were also cancelled in metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

IndiGo acknowledged that its operations have been “significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and sincerely apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules, Flight Duty Time Limitations, had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated. To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules, the airlines said in a press statement.

These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalize our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network. Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable.

Several harried passengers posted about the delays on social media, and some said they were not refunded after they cancelled their tickets.

Meanwhile, IndiGo requested fliers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport.