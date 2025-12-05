SC Supports BLOs

SC asks states, UT’s to provide more staff for SIR

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a series of directions to address the challenges faced by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across various states.

A two-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, directed states affected by the SIR to deploy additional staff to reduce the working hours of personnel engaged in the process. The court also ordered that when an individual has a specific reason for seeking exemption, the state government must consider such requests on a case-by-case basis and provide a replacement. Moreover, states are required to provide additional workforce wherever necessary. The apex court added that if other forms of relief are not provided, the aggrieved individual can approach the court for redressal.

The directions followed an application filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) against the Election Commission of India (ECI), highlighting the distressing condition of BLOs, including suicides allegedly linked to work pressure. Thursday’s hearing was part of a batch of petitions challenging the SIR process in states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for TVK, informed the court that 35 to 40 BLOs, many of whom were Anganwadi workers and teachers, had reportedly died by suicide. He highlighted extreme pressures faced by BLOs, including threats of imprisonment for failing to meet deadlines, and cited instances in Uttar Pradesh where 50 FIRs were filed against BLOs. He also shared a case of a young man denied leave to attend his wedding, who subsequently took his life.

BLO Suicides Spark Storm



Over the past few weeks, more than several BLOs have allegedly died by suicide, blaming excessive workload and pressure from senior officials.



BLO reportedly died due to work pressure from Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on December 2. Kamlakant Sharma, 40, from Hathras district’s Sikandra Rao, collapsed at home.

BLO identified as Mohit Chaudhary, assigned to SIR in Meerut reportedly attempted suicide, citing harassment and excessive workload on December 3, 2025.

A 46-year-old BLO, Sarvesh Singh, allegedly died by suicide in Moradabad, UP, due to work pressure from his first SIR electoral rolls assignment.