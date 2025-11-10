Massive explosion rocks Delhi, 8 dead, several hurt

DELHI BLAST

Blast occurred hours after 2,900 kg explosives were found in Faridabad; The national capital has been placed under high alert; the Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation.

New Delhi: Eight people died and nearly two dozen were injured after a high-intensity blast in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi Monday night.

The vehicle exploded outside Gate 1 of the Lal Qila metro station. The intensity of the blast was such that nearby vehicles also caught fire; shocking visuals from the site showed a van with its doors blasted off and a completely mangled car.

The blast in the old Delhi area – one of the most crowded in the national capital – came hours after police from Jammu and Kashmir recovered nearly 3,000kg of explosives from Faridabad in Haryana. The explosive materials, which included 350kg of ammonium nitrate, were seized based on intelligence from a Dr Adil Ahmed Rather and from two houses in the Faridabad area.

As per eyewitnesses, body parts were seen lying on the road.

Five people were brought dead to the Lok Nayak Hospital, according to officials.

The city has been placed under high alert and the Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation.

The Delhi Police has restricted the entry and exit to Gate No. 1 of the metro station. However, Metro services are running normally throughout the network.

According to Delhi’s fire department, they received a call about the explosion at 6.55 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage,” the Delhi fire department (DFS) said in a statement.

Visuals from the scene show a panicked crowd at the spot where several cars are seen burning. Another video shows a car with a smashed windscreen and an injured man on the ground.

Around 15 fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and the police have cordoned off the entire area. Normal traffic in the area has also been restricted. The nature of the blast is not known yet.

The Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is located in the congested Old Delhi area. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Delhi.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell have cordoned off the explosion site.

Traffic has been diverted from Old Delhi areas.

Over a dozen ambulances and 23 fire trucks rushed rescue and evacuation.

NIA team at Red Fort

The National Investigation Agency has gone to the site.

Shah briefs PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and taken stock of the situation after the shocking blast near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort that has claimed eight lives and left more than 20 people injured, sources in the government have said.

Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh on high alert

Mumbai is on high alert after eight people died and 24 were injured in a high-intensity explosion in a car at a crowded area near the Red Fort in Delhi today (Updates here). Security agency sources told NDTV that security is being ramped up at important places in Maharashtra’s capital.

Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh and Dehradun were also put on high alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.

Following the Delhi blast, security was increased at the Indo-Nepal border. In addition to the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the Indo-Nepal border, local police were also alerted. The BSF and the intelligence department are closely monitoring all visitors crossing the open Nepal border.

Security agencies in Rajasthan on high alert

Security agencies in Rajasthan have also been alerted following the blast in Delhi. DGP Rajiv Sharma has directed all Range Inspector Generals, District Superintendents, and sensitive police stations to remain on high alert. Security arrangements have been increased in border districts and sensitive areas. As per the instructions, vehicles coming from other states are being thoroughly checked.