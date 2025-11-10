HDK defends his ‘terrorists in Vidhan Soudha’ remark

Bengaluru:

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy defended his statement that there were terrorists in the Vidhana Soudha and said, “I was talking about political terrorists.”

Responding to a query from the media at the JD(S) state office here on Monday evening, the Minister questioned whether those who intimidate farmers and bring goons to the district collector’s office in buses to intimidate farmers are terrorists.

“Have the current people in the Vidhana Soudha given any record? They said 40% government against the previous government, have they given any record? We are all seeing how arrogantly they are intimidating people,” he said.

“What should we call the act of intimidating and threatening innocent farmers who came to oppose land acquisition in Bidadi? The media itself showed those scenes for days. Who else but a terrorist activist is needed? They oppressed the farmers,” he asked.

During a meeting held at the District Collector’s office regarding land acquisition, hired goons were brought in. Instead of the real farmers, they were brought in to the DC’s office! Is this a terrorist culture? Or some other culture? The Union Minister expressed his anger.

“They are going to show that Bidadi Township is Kumaraswamy’s offspring. But Kumaraswamy’s offspring was different. At that time, there was no large-scale agricultural activity. We did not go against the people. But, now, despite the huge opposition from the people, they are going to make Bidadi Township. Is it the behavior of a goon to scare the farmers and acquire land? Or the behavior of a terrorist? he asked.

The farmers of Bidadi area have sought my support for their struggle. On Sunday evening, many farmers and their daughters met me and expressed their grief. They are the people who raised me politically. Therefore, it is my duty to support them, the Minister added.