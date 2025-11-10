PM takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi. Sources said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and took an update on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the NIA DG and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation.

Sources said that Shah has given directions to the teams from NSG, NIA, and the forensic department to rush to the spot. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the incident.