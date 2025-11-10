Monday, November 10, 2025
HomeIndiaPM takes stock of situation
India

PM takes stock of situation

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
87

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi. Sources said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and took an update on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the NIA DG and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation.

Sources said that Shah has given directions to the teams from NSG, NIA, and the forensic department to rush to the spot. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the incident.

Previous article
Planned disruptions not good for democracy: LS Speaker
Next article
Massive explosion rocks Delhi, 8 dead, several hurt
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.