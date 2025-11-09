‘Life threat’: Tej Pratap Yadav gets Y+ security cover

Patna

Amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, the Central government has upgraded the security cover of Tej Pratap Yadav, chief of Janshakti Janata Dal and elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, to Y+ category.

Tej Pratap, who is contesting from Mahua, had recently written to the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a threat to his life and seeking enhanced protection. The Centre has now accepted that request.

When asked by reporters at Patna Airport on Sunday about the upgraded security cover, Tej Pratap appeared displeased and said, Aap log hamesha mere peeche hi padhe rehte ho (You people are always after me). Under the new arrangement, Tej Pratap Yadav will now be guarded by an expanded armed security detail as per the Y+ category protocol.

Tej Pratap Yadav further said that his security had been increased because there was a threat to his life. He then left for his campaign schedule.

For the last two days, Tej Pratap has been seen at Patna Airport in the company of BJP MP Ravi Kishan. Tej Pratap told reporters he would support whoever develops Bihar, while Ravi Kishan said the BJP’s doors are always open for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Ravi Kishan said Tej Pratap was a good-hearted person and a devotee of Shiva. When asked if a different picture could emerge after polling, Tej Pratap reiterated, We will support whoever eradicates unemployment and provides jobs. We both wear a tilak, so why wouldn’t we praise each other? With his increasing appearances alongside the BJP leader, speculation has resurfaced that he could shift towards the NDA – though there is no confirmation from any side so far, and these remain only political rumours.