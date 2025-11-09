MP CM offers prayers at Maa Janaki Temple, blends faith with politics



Sitamarhi

On the final day of the high-voltage Bihar Assembly election campaign, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a spiritually significant stop at the revered Maa Janaki Temple in Sitamarhi — believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

tight security, CM Yadav offered prayers and sought divine blessings for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s success in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters outside the temple, Yadav said, I have been campaigning relentlessly for NDA candidates across Bihar. Today, on the last day, visiting Maa Janaki’s janmabhoomi is both a joy and a profound experience. Drawing a parallel with Ayodhya’s transformation, he remarked, When Lord Ram smiles in Ayodhya, joy multiplies. Ayodhya Dham shines today because Congress’s conspiracies have been exposed.

Yadav highlighted the vast economic potential of religious tourism, citing examples from Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar, Varanasi, and the newly rejuvenated Ayodhya. These spiritual centres have transformed local economies and uplifted livelihoods. Congress and its allies never gave priority to such development, he alleged.

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving funds, on the proposal of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the grand development of Janakpuri Dham. The sooner this complex rises, the greater the benefit to every section of society — especially the poor, women, youth, and farmers, Yadav asserted.

Describing Bihar as a land of cultural inspiration, the Chief Minister said, This sacred land continues to attract the world through the life lessons of Maa Janaki, immortalised in Ramlila performances across continents.

Expressing confidence in a decisive NDA victory, Yadav concluded his visit by praying for stronger ties between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. He later travelled to East Champaran to address a series of high-energy election rallies in support of NDA candidates.