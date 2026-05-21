Reddy demands special Parliament session on women’s reservation

Blurb: The issue of women’s reservation should not be politicised and the Centre should move forward with its immediate implementation



Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged the Central government to convene an immediate special session of Parliament to implement 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, Revanth Reddy described the former Prime Minister as a visionary leader who played a major role in modernising India and empowering women politically. He said Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation for women’s participation in governance by introducing reservation for women in local bodies, which transformed grassroots politics across the country.

The Chief Minister criticised the Union government for linking the implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state legislatures to the delimitation of constituencies. According to him, this linkage was creating unnecessary hurdles in implementing the long-pending demand for greater representation of women in legislative institutions.

Revanth Reddy said the issue of women’s reservation should not be politicised and urged the Centre to move forward with immediate implementation. He maintained that women’s political empowerment was essential for strengthening democracy and ensuring balanced representation in decision-making bodies.

“The INDIA bloc is ready to support the women’s reservation bill in Parliament,” the Chief Minister said, while demanding that the Centre convene a special session without delay to address the matter.

Recalling Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to the nation, Revanth Reddy said the former Prime Minister introduced information technology to India and played a crucial role in placing the country on the global technological map. He credited Rajiv Gandhi with initiating reforms and liberalised policies that helped accelerate India’s development and modernisation.

“It was Rajiv Gandhi who ushered in the era of technology in the country and steered India onto the path of development,” he said during the commemorative event.

The Telangana Chief Minister also stated that the Congress government in the state was working according to the ideals and vision of Rajiv Gandhi, particularly in areas related to women’s welfare and empowerment. He claimed that the “People’s Government” in Telangana was committed to inclusive development and social justice.

Revanth Reddy further praised the Gandhi family for what he described as their sacrifices and contributions to the nation. He specifically referred to Sonia Gandhi and credited her with taking a courageous political decision that eventually led to the formation of Telangana as a separate state.

According to the Chief Minister, Telangana shares a deep emotional and political connection with the Gandhi family. He stated that the relationship between the people of Telangana and the Gandhi family goes beyond politics and would continue to remain significant in the state’s history.