Tejashwi blasts Bihar govt over police action on TRE-4 protesters

Patna



Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a strong attack on the NDA government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over police action against candidates protesting for the release of vacancies under the TRE-4 teacher recruitment process.



In a post shared on social media, Tejashwi Yadav questioned the government’s handling of demonstrations by teacher recruitment aspirants, saying students and unemployed youth were only demanding that the government fulfil its promises regarding employment and conduct the TRE-4 examination.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said it was unfair to treat job seekers like criminals for raising concerns over delayed recruitment and repeated paper leak incidents in examinations. He criticised the use of police force against protesting candidates and alleged that lathi-charges on students had become a repeated pattern under the current administration.

How can demanding TRE-4 recruitment become a crime? How can protesting against paper leaks be considered an offense? Yadav asked while attacking the government’s approach toward the issue.

He further stated that if the state government truly wanted to use police machinery effectively, it should focus on controlling crime and corruption rather than targeting unemployed youth demanding jobs. According to him, the government appeared more interested in suppressing protests than addressing the concerns of candidates waiting for recruitment opportunities.

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that the NDA government had no serious intention of moving forward with the TRE-4 recruitment process. He claimed that despite repeated demands from students and aspirants, the government had failed to issue an official notification for the recruitment drive.

Referring to the earlier Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Yadav said that during its 17-month tenure, over 200,000 teachers were recruited successfully through the TRE-1 and TRE-2 processes without any incidents of question paper leaks. He added that the previous government had also initiated recruitment for another 130,000 teaching posts before political developments changed the state government.

The RJD leader pointed out that Bihar had witnessed several political changes in recent months, including reshuffles involving the chief minister, deputy chief ministers, and cabinet ministers, yet no progress had been made regarding TRE-4 recruitment.

Yadav also criticised ministers in the current government, accusing them of focusing more on publicity campaigns and creating social media content rather than solving the problems faced by unemployed youth across the state.

He said the same leaders who had approached young voters during elections with promises of employment were now responding to their demands with police action and restrictions on protests. According to him, the youth of Bihar would remember what he described as deception and betrayal by the ruling alliance.

The issue of teacher recruitment and examination transparency has remained politically sensitive in Bihar, with opposition parties repeatedly targeting the government over delays, paper leak allegations, and unemployment concerns among educated youth.