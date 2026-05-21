Tripura CM asks cops to focus on cybercrime, crimes against women

Intro: Saha stressed that policing methods must evolve with changing times and increasing technological threats



Agarthala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday urged the state police force to strengthen efforts against cybercrime and crimes targeting women and children while emphasising the importance of technology-driven and people-friendly policing.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the KTD Singh Police Training Academy in Narsingarh on the outskirts of Agartala, the Chief Minister said police personnel must perform their duties with honesty, dedication, sincerity, and compassion toward the public.

The passing-out parade marked the completion of training for the 91st and 92nd batches of recruit constables, comprising 476 personnel, including 318 women constables. Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio in the state government, said the recruits underwent nearly 11 months of rigorous training in various aspects of policing and public safety.

According to the Chief Minister, the recruits received specialised instruction in traffic management, crowd control, disaster response, handling mob violence, controlling illegal activities, and maintaining law and order in difficult situations. He noted that the training programme was designed to prepare police personnel for both traditional policing responsibilities and modern security challenges.

Saha stressed that policing methods must evolve with changing times and increasing technological threats. He observed that modern law enforcement agencies cannot function effectively without advanced technology and digital capabilities. Referring specifically to cybercrime, the Chief Minister said police officers must continuously adapt to new forms of criminal activity emerging in the digital space.

He further stated that protecting women and children would remain one of the highest priorities for both the government and the police administration. According to him, law enforcement agencies must respond sensitively and effectively to crimes involving vulnerable groups while maintaining public confidence in the justice system.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state government’s commitment to modernising the Tripura Police force. He assured officials and recruits that the government would continue to provide all necessary support for strengthening police infrastructure, improving training standards, and enhancing operational capabilities.

During the event, Saha announced that the recruitment process for 218 Sub-Inspectors in the Tripura Police would begin shortly. In addition, he said the government had already approved the recruitment of 916 more police constables and that the process for these appointments would commence soon.

Referring to previous recruitment efforts, the Chief Minister recalled that appointment letters for 975 constable posts had been distributed to youths on May 13 last year. Of those recruits, 476 have now successfully completed their training at the academy.

The ceremony concluded with the newly trained constables taking part in the formal passing-out parade, marking the beginning of their service in the Tripura Police force.