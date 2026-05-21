Textbooks to Reach Schools Before Academic Year Begins, Says KTBS

Blurb

The government has sanctioned Rs 264.62 crore for free textbook distribution across Karnataka.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

In a major relief for students and parents, the Karnataka government is set to ensure timely delivery of school textbooks before the beginning of the 2026-27 academic year, with over 85 percent of printing work already completed.

Officials of the Karnataka Textbook Society said the process of supplying books to schools has already begun, raising hopes that students will receive textbooks before classes commence.

Though the tender process witnessed a slight delay, authorities continued printing work without interruption. Textbooks are being printed through 22 selected printers under different packages.

According to officials, more than 75 percent of the printed textbooks have already been transported to taluk-level warehouses, and distribution to schools officially began on May 18.

The remaining 10 to 15 percent of printing work is expected to be completed within a week.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 264.62 crore for the textbook programme. More than 61 lakh students studying under the state curriculum will benefit from the initiative.

Apart from government schools, free textbooks will also be distributed to students in government PU colleges and children enrolled in pre-primary classes such as LKG and UKG in government institutions from the current academic year.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at strengthening public education and improving enrolment in government schools.

The government has also collected 25 percent advance payment from unaided private schools that requested textbooks under the state curriculum. Printing and supply to these schools will be carried out based on demand, while the remaining 75 percent payment must be made before delivery.

Education department officials have directed printers to strictly adhere to timelines to avoid disruption in classroom activities at the start of the academic year.

Box Story: Strict Action for Delay

Managing Director of the Karnataka Textbook Society, M P Madegowda, said all printers have been instructed to complete printing and supply work on priority.

“As per the work order, textbooks are being supplied to taluk warehouses and schools from May 18. Printing and distribution will be almost completed before schools reopen. Any delay will invite fines and legal action against printers as per rules,” he warned.