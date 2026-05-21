Railways expands use of AI, drones to strengthen security

New Delhi

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Indian Railways is intensifying the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, and CCTV surveillance systems.

The meeting was attended by senior Railway Ministry officials along with field officers from different parts of the country. Discussions focused on enhancing security mechanisms across the railway system and improving coordination between various agencies responsible for maintaining safety on railway premises.

According to the minister, Indian Railways is implementing technology-driven security measures in mission mode, while simultaneously strengthening intelligence gathering at the grassroots level through the Railway Protection Force. He said the use of modern surveillance and monitoring systems would help authorities detect suspicious activities more efficiently and respond more quickly to security threats.

One of the major areas of discussion during the meeting was the need to improve coordination between the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police. Officials stressed the importance of better information-sharing systems to ensure effective monitoring and rapid response across railway zones.

During the review, officials noted that preliminary investigations into several recent incidents, including some fire-related cases, had indicated the possible involvement of anti-social elements. Indian Railways has taken these incidents seriously, and the Railway Protection Force is currently conducting detailed investigations into the matter.

An official statement released after the meeting said that in several instances, timely intervention and proactive measures taken by railway authorities had helped prevent potentially serious situations from escalating further.

The ministry also discussed ways to encourage greater public participation in maintaining security across railway premises. Officials said passengers can play an important role in identifying suspicious behaviour or activities during travel and while waiting at stations.

Passengers were urged to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious person, unattended object, or unusual activity through the Railway helpline number 139. Authorities believe that increased public vigilance, combined with modern technology and intelligence systems, can significantly improve railway security.

The meeting further emphasised the expansion of CCTV surveillance across railway stations and railway property throughout the country. Officials also discussed upgrading the technical specifications of cameras to improve monitoring quality and enhance real-time analysis capabilities.

A major focus was placed on strengthening cyber security systems within Indian Railways, especially as the organisation increasingly relies on digital infrastructure and technology-based operations. Authorities also reviewed plans for deploying AI-based surveillance systems capable of analysing video footage, identifying suspicious patterns, and processing security-related information faster.