Bengal govt launches crackdown on illegal migrants

BLURB: ‘Illegal immigration has remained one of the most sensitive issues affecting West Bengal for decades’

New Delhi

The decision by the government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has triggered fresh discussions among security planners and intelligence officials regarding the growing challenges posed by illegal immigration in several parts of the country.

Senior officials said the state’s Director General of Police and Chief Secretary have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the new protocol.

According to officials, illegal immigration has remained one of the most sensitive issues affecting West Bengal for decades. Security agencies claim that the problem began intensifying during the 1970s and later expanded beyond West Bengal into northeastern states, especially Assam.

Officials now warn that the issue has spread to several other regions of India, including Bihar and parts of South India.

Security officials allege that illegal immigration networks gradually evolved into organised systems linked to criminal activities such as fake currency circulation, narcotics trafficking, and cattle smuggling. In certain border districts of West Bengal and Assam, authorities claim that criminal syndicates associated with illegal migration have become deeply entrenched over the years.

An Intelligence Bureau official stated that illegal immigrants were often provided with forged identity documents, including voter identification cards and Aadhaar cards, through organised networks operated by touts and middlemen. Officials allege that these documents enabled migrants to settle in different parts of the country and sometimes become part of political vote-bank strategies.

According to security officials, tackling the issue requires both internal enforcement and stronger border infrastructure. The newly announced detect, detain and deport framework is being viewed as the first phase of a broader strategy to identify undocumented migrants and prevent further illegal crossings into India.

A major focus has also been placed on strengthening fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. India and Bangladesh share a border stretching approximately 2,200 kilometres, of which around 1,600 kilometres has already been fenced, according to officials.

Authorities have now announced the immediate transfer of 75 acres of land covering nearly 27 kilometres of border areas to accelerate construction work. Officials said approximately 9 kilometres would be used for Border Security Force outposts, while the remaining stretch would be utilised for fencing and related infrastructure. The government aims to complete the project within one year.

Security experts say the crackdown could lead to attempts by illegal networks to relocate migrants to other parts of India, making coordination between states and central agencies increasingly important.