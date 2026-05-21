Kerala Assembly turns into celebration mode as new MLAs take oath

Blurb: The Assembly witnessed an unusual and vibrant atmosphere on Thursday as 139 newly -lected lawmakers of the 16th Assembly took oath amid scenes rarely seen in the state’s political history.

Thiruvananthapuram

The oath-taking ceremony created what many described as a true festival of democracy, with the Assembly premises shedding its usual image of exclusivity and political formality.

Unlike routine Assembly sessions that involve heavy security arrangements and tightly controlled entry procedures, Thursday’s event was marked by openness and accessibility.

Visitors entered the Assembly complex without facing long security checks, aggressive frisking, or repeated demands for entry passes. The relaxed atmosphere gave the venue the feel of a public celebration rather than a strictly constitutional event. The only area that remained restricted was the direct entrance leading to the Assembly floor where the lawmakers formally took oath.

Across the corridors, there was an air of excitement and political enthusiasm. Party workers, supporters, journalists, and curious citizens gathered in large numbers, engaging in lively discussions, taking selfies, greeting political leaders, and observing the changing political landscape of the state. The usually quiet and disciplined Assembly corridors were instead filled with noise, movement, and celebration.

Even the Assembly coffee shop, which is traditionally reserved for legislators and accredited journalists, was opened to everyone attending the event. The canteen quickly became one of the busiest areas in the complex as crowds gathered for tea, snacks, and political conversations.

It’s bumper business today, a smiling canteen employee said while trying to manage the unusually large crowd. Visitors spent hours discussing election results, cabinet possibilities, and the future direction of Kerala politics.

The changing political equations inside the Assembly were also reflected in the mood of political leaders present at the venue. State BJP General Secretary S. Suresh appeared optimistic and cheerful as his party secured representation in the Assembly with three legislators.

Now we will be seen here more often, Suresh remarked confidently while interacting with journalists and supporters. He added that the BJP intended to play a stronger role in Assembly debates and political discussions in the coming years.

Another notable presence at the Assembly complex was former minister K. P. Mohanan, who was seen carrying a press pass for the newspaper he owns. Mohanan, who had served in the outgoing Assembly, said he had stepped away from electoral politics and returned to journalism.

I have now returned to my profession, he said with a smile, explaining that he had decided not to contest the election and had instead passed the opportunity to his nephew, who successfully won the seat.

As the swearing-in ceremony continued throughout the day, the Kerala Assembly presented a rare picture of politics without barriers, where elected representatives and ordinary citizens shared the same space in an atmosphere of openness and democratic celebration.