Nikhil lacks political experience, says Ganakal Nataraju

Intro

Nataraju said political experience is needed before commenting on seniors, and questioned Nikhil’s independent political achievements

RAMANAGARA

Greater Bangalore Development Authority Chairman Ganakal Nataraju has said that Nikhil has no political experience and should be careful while speaking about Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Speaking at a press conference at the GBDA office on Thursday, he said Nikhil, who has lost elections three times, was commenting on a leader who has been active in politics for nearly 45 years. He added that Shivakumar has served as Zilla Panchayat member, MLA, minister, and Deputy Chief Minister, and therefore deserves respect for his long political career.

Nataraju said that one must first gain political experience before making remarks about senior leaders. He also said that Nikhil’s identity has largely been linked to his family background and questioned his independent achievements in politics.

He further remarked that after losing elections in Ramanagara, Channapatna, and Mandya, Nikhil has limited political experience. He added that his political presence has been highlighted mainly due to association with former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s family.

Nataraju warned that disrespectful comments against experienced leaders like D K Shivakumar would not be accepted by the public. He said that people of the district are watching such statements and may respond strongly if such behaviour continues.

In a separate statement, he questioned opposition leader Ashok over his changing stance on the Bidadi Smart City project, saying approvals were given earlier when he was part of the government.

He also demanded transparency regarding alleged irregularities in the Bidadi township project and asked for official documents to be made public.

Nataraju said that no government land has been illegally taken and challenged critics to prove their allegations with evidence.