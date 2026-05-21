MLA Balakrishna boosts minority school development in Magadi

MAGADI

MLA H.C. Balakrishna’s emphasis on minority school development has improved education in Magadi, said BMRDA Director Chandrashekhar. He spoke after performing a puja for the construction of a new building on the site of a dilapidated government Urdu school in old Mohalla. The old school building was very weak and unsafe, affecting students’ learning. MLA Balakrishna immediately visited the place, inspected it, and approved funds for a new well-equipped building. Work on the new school started today with support from local leaders and officials. He said the building will be completed within the scheduled time. Residents said they faced problems like water, drainage, roads, and streetlights in the ward.

These issues were gradually resolved after intervention by the MLA, improving living conditions. The new school will provide a safe and better learning environment for minority students. Local residents thanked the MLA and officials for supporting education development in the area. Several community leaders, teachers, and public representatives attended the foundation ceremony held in Magadi. Officials said the project aims to strengthen minority education and ensure equal learning opportunities for all students in the region. Authorities also stated that government support will continue for infrastructure development in schools across Magadi taluk.