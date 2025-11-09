Assam Rifles conducts advanced drone op training in Manipur

Imphal

The Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, conducted a two-day Advanced Mission Integration Training focused on drone operations at the Drone Training Node (DTN) in Chandel, Manipur, officials said on Sunday.

The training, organized in collaboration with IdeaForge, aimed to enhance the operational proficiency of personnel from various units in mission planning, data analysis, and tactical deployment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

In a post on X, the Spear Corps stated, Personnel from multiple units honed their skills in mission integration and drone-based tactical operations, emphasizing the Army’s growing focus on leveraging drone technology for both surveillance and logistics in challenging terrains.

Earlier in the day, the Corps also validated drone-based Combat Medical Care operations in forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating the rapid airlifting of critical medical supplies to troops deployed in remote regions. The initiative proved the effectiveness of drones in enhancing battlefield medical logistics and ensuring timely aid to soldiers in difficult-to-reach areas.

In a related outreach effort, the Spear Head Division of the Spear Corps recently flagged off a Pilgrimage Tour for 20 residents from the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh under Operation Sadbhavana. The tour covered Tuting, Gaya, and Santiniketan spiritually and culturally significant destinations aimed at fostering national integration and cultural understanding among citizens from border areas.

Through such initiatives, the Indian Army continues to reinforce its commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and development in remote regions, while strengthening people-to-people connections and nurturing a deeper sense of unity across India’s diverse cultural landscape.