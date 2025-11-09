Monday, November 10, 2025
Udhayanidhi Stalin to launch special temple service scheme

Chennai

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate a distinctive welfare initiative — the Special Temple Service Scheme — for senior couples aged 70 and above at the historic Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple in Triplicane on Monday (November 10). The scheme, aimed at honouring elderly devotees, is being rolled out under the guidance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as announced in the State Budget for 2025–26, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Sunday.

According to the Minister, the initiative seeks to recognise and celebrate the spiritual devotion of 2,000 senior couples across 20 HR&CE joint commissioner divisions. Each division will host a special temple service for 100 couples, providing them with blessings, honour, and traditional gifts as a mark of reverence.

At the inaugural ceremony in Triplicane, 200 senior couples from the Chennai region will be felicitated in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister. Each couple will receive a traditional gift pack worth Rs 2,500 containing a dhoti, saree, turmeric, kumkum, bangles, a mirror, fruits, betel leaves, and a framed photograph of the temple deity. The scheme embodies our cultural ethos of gratitude and respect toward the elderly who have dedicated their lives to faith and family, Sekarbabu said.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

