Farmers wait overnight outside seed distribution centres

Haveri

With the onset of strong pre-monsoon rains, farming activity has increased across Haveri district. Farmers are now actively preparing their fields for the upcoming sowing season, but a shortage of seeds has forced many to wait in long queues, even overnight.

Farmers in several areas, including Tavaramellihalli, Savanur town, and Haveri city, have been seen waiting in front of seed distribution centres. Many of them have been standing in queues since late night or sleeping outside the centres to secure seeds for sowing.

After earlier losses in maize cultivation, most farmers are now showing interest in growing soybean and groundnut crops. However, they say that seeds of preferred companies are not available in many centres, causing frustration among the farming community.

While the Agriculture Department has stated that there is no shortage of seeds, farmers allege that specific varieties are not being supplied as demanded. This mismatch has led to long queues and growing dissatisfaction.

To manage the crowd, a token system has been introduced in Haveri city seed distribution centre. Farmers are being given tokens and seeds are distributed according to the order number, helping reduce confusion and rush at the centre.

In some places, police personnel have also been deployed to control the crowd as farmers continue to arrive in large numbers. Despite this, the demand for seeds remains high due to favourable rainfall conditions.

Farmers and local voices are urging the Agriculture Department and government authorities to ensure timely supply of quality seeds from different companies so that sowing activities are not delayed during the crucial monsoon season.