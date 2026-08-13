Gujarat woman rescued, admitted to hospital

CH NEWS, UDUPI

A young woman from Gujarat who was found wandering at night in Kuntal Nagar has been rescued with the help of social workers. She was initially admitted to the Sakhi Centre and later shifted to Baliga Hospital.

The woman, identified as Shyamili (20), is a graduate in hotel management. She reportedly developed mental health issues after facing family disputes and abuse.

Shyamili reportedly created a ruckus at the Sakhi Centre and could not be brought under control. Following this, social worker Vishu Shetty Ambalpady admitted her to Baliga Hospital late at Wednesday night.

The woman reportedly said that she has a six-month-old child and appealed to be allowed to live with her child and the young man she loved, stating that she is not a minor.

Meanwhile, police and Sakhi Centre staff are searching for her relatives in Gujarat.

Social worker Shakeela from Katpady and Uday, Arun and Lingappa Gowda of Kaup police station assisted in the rescue operation.