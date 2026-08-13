Lokayukta officials inspect nine taluk offices

MANGALURU

Lokayukta officials from the Mangaluru division conducted simultaneous inspections at the taluk offices in Mangaluru, Puttur, Bantwal, Sullia, Kadaba, Ullal, Moodbidri, Mulki and Beltangady, carrying out the inspections from morning until evening.

The inspections were conducted under the leadership of Lokayukta BP Dinesh, based on suo motu cases registered by the Lokayukta and complaints received from the public. Four DySPs, five inspectors and 55 Lokayukta personnel participated in the operation.

from the concerned staff. They examined the documents contained in case files, previous orders, disposal of applications and related procedures.

Lokayukta officials inspected the disposal of files at the Puttur taluk office, pending applications and documents related to various cases.

At the Sullia taluk office, Lokayukta officials visited various sections and obtained information about files, applications received from the public and applications that remained pending without being disposed of.

During the inspection, the officials also examined a related file following a complaint from a member of the public alleging that land had been sanctioned under Section 94C to three members of the same family in Pambethady and Kuthkunja villages.

The Lokayukta team inspected files from various sections of the Beltangady taluk office, the disposal of files, pending applications and documents related to cases. It is learnt that information was also collected regarding the documents, disposal of applications and the status of pending files.

From 11 am until night, the officials questioned the taluk office officials and staff and examined relevant files and documents. They also obtained information about files that had remained pending for a long time, details of land not sanctioned under the Bagair Hukum scheme, complaints regarding government land allegedly going into private hands and related documents.

During the Lokayukta operation, some members of the public submitted complaints on the spot, which will also be examined. Lokayukta officials said that all sections of the taluk offices were inspected during the surprise operation and that a report would be submitted to the Lokayukta central office.