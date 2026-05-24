French Open begins under blazing sun as Sinner leads title hopes

Paris

The 2026 French Open got underway on Sunday in sweltering conditions as thousands of fans streamed into Roland Garros for the start of the clay-court Grand Slam, with soaring temperatures, live music and an intriguing title race setting the stage for the fortnight ahead.

Under clear skies and temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius, the famous Paris venue offered an atmosphere more reminiscent of a summer holiday destination than the gruelling battles traditionally associated with clay-court tennis. Spectators wearing Panama hats and seeking shade filled the grounds as melodies, including a violin rendition of Viva la Vida by Coldplay, drifted through the walkways.

Play began at 11 a.m. local time, with early matches attracting enthusiastic crowds eager to witness the opening day of one of tennis’ most prestigious tournaments.

The men’s draw has been significantly reshaped by the absence of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew last month due to a wrist injury. Another major disappointment for local fans came on the eve of the tournament when rising French star Arthur Fils was forced to pull out through injury.

With Alcaraz absent, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner enters the tournament as the overwhelming favourite for the men’s title. The Italian has enjoyed a remarkable season and is widely viewed as the player to beat on the Paris clay.

Meanwhile, attention will also focus on Novak Djokovic, who is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title. The Serbian legend begins his campaign against towering Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard later on Sunday.

In the women’s competition, the picture appears far less predictable. With no clear standout favourite, the draw is considered one of the most open in recent years. Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva is among the leading contenders in action on opening day as she faces French wildcard Fiona Ferro.

Elsewhere, Russian 13th seed Karen Khachanov opened proceedings against French hopeful Arthur Gea, while Swiss star Belinda Bencic began her campaign against Austria’s Sinja Kraus.

With intense heat, packed stands and several compelling storylines, the 2026 French Open has begun with anticipation running high for two weeks of top-class tennis in Paris.