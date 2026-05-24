Rohit Rajpal appointed India’s chef de mission for Commonwealth Games

New Delhi

India’s Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal has been appointed Chef de Mission of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, according to sources in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2 and are expected to be a scaled-down edition compared to previous versions, featuring fewer disciplines and a smaller athlete contingent.

Rajpal, a veteran sports administrator and vice-president of the All India Tennis Association, will head India’s delegation at the multi-sport event. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Indian Olympic Association and has served as captain of India’s Davis Cup team for several years.

According to sources, the IOA leadership viewed Rajpal as an ideal candidate because of his extensive administrative experience and ability to work effectively with athletes, coaches and sports federations.

“Rohit has vast administrative experience and enjoys good equations across federations. The feeling within the IOA is that he can manage a multi-discipline contingent efficiently and keep coordination smooth during the Games,” a source said.

The source added that Rajpal’s calm approach and understanding of the needs of athletes as well as sports administrators played a key role in his selection.

“He is someone who understands both athlete requirements and federation dynamics. That balance was considered important, especially for a compact Games where logistics and coordination will be crucial,” the source noted.

The IOA has also finalised the broader leadership structure for the Games. Ravi Bengani has been appointed Deputy Chef de Mission, while Vandana Rao and Rahul Swami will serve as general team managers accompanying the Indian contingent.

IOA president P T Usha will be part of the senior leadership delegation along with IOA chief executive officer Raghuram Iyer and Vignesh Vengalil Ujjwal.

Several distinguished former athletes have also been attached to the delegation as special guests, including boxing legend M C Mary Kom, former hockey captain Kamalpreet Kaur, former athlete Sunaina Kumari and former weightlifter Rajlaxmi Singh Deo.

With the Glasgow Games expected to feature a leaner format, India is likely to send a compact but competitive contingent. The appointment of Rajpal is seen as an effort to ensure smooth coordination and efficient management as the country aims for another successful Commonwealth Games campaign.