Yogi warns Bihar voters against infiltrators



Araria

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while campaigning in Bihar’s border district Araria on Sunday, warned people about the threat posed by infiltrators allegedly sneaking into the state.

Addressing a massive rally at Narpatganj High School Stadium, Adityanath said keeping a strict check on infiltration was vital to prevent the Mahagathbandhan’s attempt to bring back jungle raj.

In a fiery speech, the UP CM blamed the Congress-RJD alliance for Bihar’s decline, claiming it had turned the state into a sick land dominated by mafias and misrule. Bihar, which once gave Nalanda University to the world, was pushed into illiteracy and anarchy by the Congress-RJD alliance. This sacred land of Aryabhatta, Chanakya, and Chandragupta Maurya was spoiled by their patronage of mafias and caste-based politics, he said.

Warning that Narpatganj must not be allowed to become a launching pad for infiltrators, Adityanath alleged that puncture makers were attempting to gain a foothold and disrupt the development process in Bihar — remarks likely to trigger political controversy.

Highlighting the contrast with his state’s progress, Adityanath said the UP model had crushed criminal networks and mafias through bulldozer action, reclaiming properties of lawbreakers to build homes for the poor. In Uttar Pradesh, the mafia is bulldozed to pieces, and their mansions are seized for the welfare of the needy, he asserted.

Praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading Bihar’s growth, he said, Since 2005, Bihar has seen roads, electricity, schools, hospitals, and clean drinking water projects flourish. Under PM Modi’s leadership over the last 11 years, this pace of progress has multiplied.

Yogi Adityanath urged voters to support the NDA, saying the alliance represents security, development, and dignity — unlike the dark era of the RJD-Congress rule.