Monday, November 10, 2025
Modi envisions Uttarakhand as future spiritual capital of world
Modi envisions Uttarakhand as future spiritual capital of world

Dehradun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the people of Uttarakhand on the state’s 25th Foundation Day, said that the state’s true identity lies in its spiritual strength and divine heritage.

If Uttarakhand resolves, it can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world within the next few years, Modi said, adding that efforts should be made to connect the state’s temples, ashrams, and yoga centres with the Global Centre.

Emphasizing the government’s Vibrant Villages Programme, he said that every border village in Uttarakhand should become a self-sustaining tourism hub, promoting homestays and local cuisine such as ‘Doobke Chudkani,’ ‘Raot,’ ‘Arsa,’ and ‘Jhangore ki Kheer.’ This experience will bring tourists back to Uttarakhand again and again, he added.

PM Modi also urged the state to promote its regional festivals—Harela, Phooldei, and Bhitoli—and vibrant fairs such as the Nanda Devi Mela, Jauljeevi Mela, Uttaraayani Mela, and Shravani Mela. To give these cultural events global recognition, he proposed an initiative called ‘One District, One Festival (Ek Jila, Ek Mela)’.

Highlighting the potential of Uttarakhand’s hilly districts in horticulture, Modi called for transforming them into hubs for fruit production, focusing on crops like blueberries, kiwis, herbs, and medicinal plants. He stressed empowering MSMEs in sectors like food processing, handicrafts, and organic products.

Referring to the growing film and wedding tourism in the state, Modi noted that Uttarakhand’s new film policy has simplified shooting permissions. He urged developing five to seven international-standard wedding destinations as part of his ‘Wed in India’ campaign.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹8,140 crore, including ₹930 crore worth of completed projects.

