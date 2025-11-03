SC gives K’taka 15 days to issue final notification for GBA elections

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has granted the Karnataka government 15 days to issue the final notification for the delimitation of wards in all five municipal bodies under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and Joymalya Bagchi granted the extension while hearing a petition filed by Congress leader M. Shivaraju and others regarding the long-pending GBA elections.

Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Advocate General K. Shashikiran Shetty informed the court that officials had been appointed to conduct a social and educational survey, which delayed the delimitation process. They assured the court that the final delimitation notification would be issued by November 15, followed by the ward reservation notification by December 15.

Senior advocate K.N. Phanindra, representing the State Election Commission, said that the commission has already begun preparations, appointing district and additional election officers. However, he noted that it would take two to three months to complete the election process.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the government has been deliberately delaying elections, pointing out that polls for the BBMP have not been held for several years.

After hearing all sides, the bench granted the state government time until November 15 to issue the final delimitation notification and until December 15 to publish ward reservations, before adjourning the hearing.