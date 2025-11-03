Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Have no problem as long as RSS is registered: Kharge 

Bengaluru

Amid his call to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government institutions, Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the organisation’s transparency and accountability. Speaking to reporters, he said he has “no objection” to the RSS as long as it registers itself and seeks proper government permission for its activities.

Kharge criticised the RSS for operating without registration, saying, “Why is the RSS afraid of Indian laws and the Constitution? How can an unregistered organisation hold nationwide marches with lakhs of participants? Why is the BJP keen on ensuring that RSS avoids following the law of the land?”

Raising questions over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s security cover, Kharge noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs upgraded Bhagwat’s protection from ‘Z+’ to the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) protocol — typically reserved for top Union ministers. “Why is taxpayers’ money being used for the head of the world’s largest NGO?” he asked.

Recalling history, Kharge said Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi had both banned the RSS for its political and violent activities, asking whether the organisation truly adheres to the Constitution today. He also accused BJP supporters of ignoring facts, saying they “should read their own publication, Organiser, to understand their history.”

Kharge further quipped, “If the RSS becomes transparent and accountable, I will personally donate to it. Tell me the bank account details, and I’ll write a cheque to the Nagpur unit.”

