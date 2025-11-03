BJP Demands Full Disclosure on Tunnel Road Project, Questions Its Feasibility

Bengaluru

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday urged the Congress-led Karnataka government to disclose full details of the proposed Bengaluru tunnel road project, questioning its feasibility and financial viability.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka accused the government of withholding key information while announcing grand infrastructure plans without resolving basic civic issues. “The Congress government hasn’t shared details about the tunnel project. They must first answer the public,” he said, claiming that approvals from 124 departments were needed. Ashoka added that before undertaking such an ambitious project, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar should address the city’s potholes, waste management, and environmental problems.

He stressed that the BJP supports genuine development but demanded transparency and prioritization of essential services. “Landmarks like Lalbagh and Kempegowda Tower must not be harmed. The government should respond to the people, not me — I’m voicing public concerns,” he said.

Ashoka also alleged confusion within the Congress, asserting that internal conflicts hinder governance. “We want progress for the people, regardless of who is in power,” he added.

The proposed 18 km tunnel corridor aims to link Hebbal/Esteem Mall in the north with Central Silk Board Junction in the south-east, costing an estimated ₹12,690–₹17,780 crore. Designed with multiple ramps and sections up to 120 feet underground, it promises to cut travel time from 60–90 minutes to 20–25 minutes. The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the project in principle, but engineering, funding, and execution details remain undecided.