Tuesday, November 4, 2025
HomeCityBulldozed for B’luru’s Suburban Rail Project, Families Claim No Notice Given
City

Bulldozed for B’luru’s Suburban Rail Project, Families Claim No Notice Given

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
102

Residents were seen rebuilding their lives on Monday after authorities demolished their homes.   CH Photo

BENGALURU

A sudden demolition drive for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has left nearly 150 residents homeless near KG Halli Railway Gate. Bulldozers rolled in on recently, tearing down 29 homes in a predominantly Tamil-speaking Dalit neighbourhood.

Residents claimed they were not given any prior notice before the Railway Protection Force (RPF) began demolitions. “They came in the morning and started bulldozing. We begged for a few days to vacate, but they refused,” said M Sonia, a garment worker.

Families who have lived there for generations alleged that officials misled them into signing papers months ago. “They said they’d remove only the compound wall, not our houses,” said P Amudha, another resident.

Officials from South Western Railways, however, denied the allegations, maintaining that due process was followed and that the structures were illegal encroachments.

Previous article
TN College Student Gang-Raped by 3 Men near Coimbatore Airport
Next article
SC gives K’taka 15 days to issue final notification for GBA elections
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.