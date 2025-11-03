Bulldozed for B’luru’s Suburban Rail Project, Families Claim No Notice Given

Residents were seen rebuilding their lives on Monday after authorities demolished their homes. CH Photo

BENGALURU

A sudden demolition drive for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project has left nearly 150 residents homeless near KG Halli Railway Gate. Bulldozers rolled in on recently, tearing down 29 homes in a predominantly Tamil-speaking Dalit neighbourhood.

Residents claimed they were not given any prior notice before the Railway Protection Force (RPF) began demolitions. “They came in the morning and started bulldozing. We begged for a few days to vacate, but they refused,” said M Sonia, a garment worker.

Families who have lived there for generations alleged that officials misled them into signing papers months ago. “They said they’d remove only the compound wall, not our houses,” said P Amudha, another resident.

Officials from South Western Railways, however, denied the allegations, maintaining that due process was followed and that the structures were illegal encroachments.