TN College Student Gang-Raped by 3 Men near Coimbatore Airport

Police form seven special teams to nab the culprits behind shocking assault

COIMBATORE

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by three unidentified men near Coimbatore International Airport on November 2, police said on Monday. The incident, which occurred close to a high-security zone, has sparked widespread outrage and concern over women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the assailants chased away the victim’s male friend before sexually assaulting her. Both the student and her friend have been admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Taking swift action, the police have constituted seven special teams to trace and apprehend the culprits. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and have intensified patrolling near the airport and adjoining regions.

Condemning the crime, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said such incidents have exposed a growing sense of lawlessness in the state. “Since the DMK came to power, anti-social elements no longer fear the law or the police,” he alleged in a post on X.

He further accused the ruling party of protecting offenders instead of ensuring justice, adding, “The DMK government has utterly failed to prevent sexual crimes and ensure women’s safety.”

Police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon and face the strictest legal action.