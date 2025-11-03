CM Hails Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s Historic World Cup Victory

A proud and inspiring moment for the nation, says the Karnataka Chief Minister

BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for scripting history by winning the World Cup, calling it a proud and inspiring moment for the entire nation.

The Chief Minister said the victory was a testament to the team’s skill, passion, and perseverance, adding that the players had set a benchmark for future generations.

“The Indian women’s cricket team has etched their name in history by clinching the World Cup with an extraordinary display of skill, passion, and perseverance. Heartfelt congratulations to our incredible world champions!” Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on X.

He further said, “Throughout the tournament, Team India demonstrated outstanding teamwork, resilience, and consistency — proving beyond doubt that they truly deserved this glorious victory.”

The Indian women’s team lifted their maiden World Cup trophy after defeating defending champions Australia in a nail-biting final. The win marks a new era for women’s cricket in India and has been celebrated across the country.

“This landmark day will be cherished for generations — a shining reminder of what determination and unity can achieve,” the Chief Minister added.

Siddaramaiah also praised the Karnataka players who were part of the squad, saying their contribution made the state proud and would motivate many young girls to take up cricket professionally.