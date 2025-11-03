Afghan Quake Devastation

At least 20 killed, 320 injured as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghan

Kabul

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 320 near the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. The tremor, recorded by the US Geological Survey at a depth of 28 kilometers, caused widespread panic and destruction in Balkh and Samangan provinces. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise as rescue teams reached remote areas.

Health Ministry spokesperson Sharfat Zaman said emergency response and medical teams had been deployed, with nearby hospitals placed on high alert to treat the injured. Videos circulating on social media showed rescuers pulling bodies from the rubble and searching for survivors, though the footage could not be independently verified.

Among the significant sites affected was Mazar-e-Sharif’s historic Blue Mosque — one of Afghanistan’s holiest landmarks, believed to be the burial site of Prophet Mohammad’s cousin and son-in-law. The 15th-century structure suffered partial damage, with shattered masonry and tiles scattered across its courtyard, though its main structure remained intact.

The earthquake also disrupted power supplies in several areas, including the capital, Kabul, according to Da Afghanistan Breshna Company. The US Geological Survey said the scale of the disaster suggests “significant casualties and potentially widespread damage.”

Situated on two major fault lines, Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to earthquakes. In August, another deadly quake killed over 2,200 people, highlighting the ongoing fragility of the war-torn nation’s infrastructure.