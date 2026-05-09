Two police constables commit suicide in separate incidents

Bhopal

In separate incidents, two police constables ended their lives in Khandwa and Chhatarpur districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The first incident came to light in Khandwa, where the body of a personnel identified as Ansingh Nargawe was found hanging near the Balaji Dham colony under the jurisdiction of the Padmnagar police station.

According to the police, a bag near the spot has also been recovered, which helped identify him as a resident of Murari village in the Barwani district.

Nargawe was officially posted as a constable at the Gudh police station in Rewa and was reportedly on a five-day leave at the time of the incident.

The police have sent the body for a postmortem examination; however, the specific reasons driving him to take such an extreme step remain under investigation.

In a similar occurrence, another constable was found hanging in a closed police outpost near the Nowgaon bus stand around 6 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Tarun Gandharv, a native of the Sagar district who was currently serving at the Nowgaon police station in Chhatarpur district.

Preliminary findings suggest that Gandharv committed suicide inside an old and deserted police outpost. Senior officials and a forensic science laboratory team reached the scene to conduct a thorough inspection, noting that the constable was dressed in civilian clothes and was not on duty at the time.

Although no suicide note was recovered, investigators suspect that Gandharv may have been battling significant mental stress. He leaves behind his elderly parents, a wife, and a two-year-old daughter.

These dual tragedies have come at a time when the mental well-being of the citizenry is under intense scrutiny.

According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a staggering number of suicides, with 15,491 cases recorded in a single year. This figure represents approximately nine point one per cent of the total suicides reported across the nation.