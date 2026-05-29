Court adjourns hearing on anticipatory bail plea in Swamiji case

Intro

Court adjourned hearing on anticipatory bail cancellation plea involving Vachanand Swamiji to June 3.

Davanagere

The hearing on the petition seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Vachanand Swamiji has been adjourned by a court in connection with a POCSO case registered at Harihar Rural Police Station in Davanagere district.

The case relates to serious allegations of child abuse and exploitation, following a complaint lodged by the mother of a minor residing in the mutt. The police had earlier sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted by the district court on April 21 with certain conditions.

According to legal proceedings, the petition filed by the police was scheduled for hearing but has now been postponed to June 3. Meanwhile, the seer’s legal counsel S. V. Patil submitted objections and clarified that the petitioner would not appear before the court during the proceedings.

The anticipatory bail was originally granted after the seer approached the district court fearing arrest in the POCSO case. Investigations in the matter have already included questioning and a medical examination of the accused.

The case has also seen administrative developments, including the transfer of the investigating officer following directions from senior police officials. Authorities continue to monitor the investigation process under supervision.

Allegations in the case include harassment and abusive behaviour towards children, which were reportedly brought to light after complaints were submitted by minors themselves. The Child Welfare Committee had also visited the mutt to assess the situation and conduct inquiries.

Separately, additional complaints have been filed alleging misuse of funds collected during religious events and financial irregularities within the mutt administration, further intensifying scrutiny around the institution.

The court will next take up the matter on June 3 for further hearing and consideration of the police plea.