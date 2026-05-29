MP Raghavendra inspects Sharavathi backwater bridge construction progress

Intro

MP B. Y. Raghavendra inspected Sharavathi backwater bridge works, urging speedy completion and sustainable infrastructure development in Malnad region

CH NEWS

Shivamogga

B.Y. Raghavendra inspected the ongoing construction works of the Sutta Bridge and Bekkodi Bridge in the Sharavathi backwater region of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district on Friday. Accompanied by senior officials and engineers, the MP reviewed the progress of the ambitious bridge project being implemented under National Highway-766A.

The bridge construction forms a crucial part of the road development and connectivity project in the Malnad region. The initiative, undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, includes a complete 13.832-kilometre road realignment across the Sharavathi backwaters. The total sanctioned cost of the project stands at Rs 313.56 crore.

During the inspection, Raghavendra instructed engineers and contractors to accelerate the pace of work and ensure timely completion of the bridges. He emphasized that the project would significantly improve transportation and connectivity in the hilly Malnad region, benefiting thousands of commuters and local residents.

Officials briefed the MP about the technical specifications of the two major bridges. The first bridge, stretching from chainage 2+010 km to 3+550 km, is being constructed with a total width of 16 metres, including an 11-metre carriageway and pedestrian footpaths for public convenience. Quality checks and construction standards were reviewed at the site.

The second bridge, located between chainage 6+730 km and 7+430 km, is another vital link across the backwater region. It is also being built with a scientific 16-metre-wide design along with pedestrian facilities.

Raghavendra directed officials to maintain high engineering standards while ensuring environmental balance in the ecologically sensitive backwater region. He stressed the need for sustainable infrastructure development and instructed authorities to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe for early public use.