AAP opens new office in Madikeri to address public issues

Madikeri

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has inaugurated its district office in Madikeri, aiming to actively address public grievances and provide a platform for citizens to share their concerns and suggestions, according to party leaders.

Speaking at a press conference, party legal advisor K. P. Balasubramanya said that the newly opened office at Mahadevpet in Madikeri will function as a centre where the public can directly approach the party for resolving issues. He added that the initiative is intended to ensure continuous engagement with citizens’ problems and strengthen grassroots-level responsiveness.

He also expressed concern over rising prices, stating that inflation has made life increasingly difficult for ordinary people. He questioned whether frequent price hikes, particularly in fuel, truly address shortages or primarily benefit companies, urging citizens to remain aware and vocal about such issues.

District AAP president M. K. Appayya said the party will focus on the problems faced by residents of Kodagu district and work towards resolving them through public interaction and structured grievance redressal at the new office. He emphasized that the office would remain active in responding to local concerns.

Youth wing president M. K. Ashik appealed to young people in the district to join the party and contribute to addressing civic and developmental issues. He highlighted the importance of youth participation in political and social change.

Party district general secretary H. B. Prithvi and member Manjunath were also present during the event and participated in discussions regarding party activities and public outreach plans.

Leaders said the new office will serve as a permanent platform for citizens to report issues and expect timely responses from the party, especially on local governance and public welfare matters.