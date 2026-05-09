Chhattisgarh court sentences two to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment in narcotics case

Raipur

In a significant achievement of the police and their ongoing campaign against the illegal narcotics trade, a court in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Friday delivered a stern judgment against two individuals involved in drug trafficking.

This sentencing comes as a direct result of effective policing and a meticulous investigation conducted by the Kotwali Police Station.

The accused, identified as Ravindra Punem and Anshu Gonet, have each been sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees.

This judicial outcome underscores the gravity of narcotics offences and the commitment of the local authorities to maintain law and order within the region.

The legal proceedings originated on November 9, 2024, when the Bijapur Police launched a targeted operation to curb the movement of illicit substances.

During this campaign, police personnel apprehended Punem and Gonet near the Mahadev Ghat Mod.

The duo was found to be illegally transporting a substantial quantity of prohibited narcotic pills on a motorcycle.

Following their arrest, a case was registered under Section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). The police were successful in recovering the entire stash of drugs, providing the necessary material evidence to build a strong prosecution against the suspects.

Recognising the severe social implications of the case, the Bijapur Police prioritised a thorough and exemplary investigation. The investigative team strictly followed all technical and legal protocols to ensure that the evidence presented in court was concrete and indisputable.

This professional approach was instrumental in proving the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to the substantial prison terms handed down by the court. The court judgment serves as a powerful deterrent to those engaged in similar criminal activities and highlights that the law is extremely strict regarding the trade of dangerous substances.

Following the court’s decision, the Bijapur Police issued an appeal to the general public to remain vigilant. They urged citizens to counsel those struggling with addiction and to report any illegal narcotics activities in their neighbourhoods. The authorities emphasised that drug abuse not only devastates individuals and their families but also leads to lifelong legal distress.