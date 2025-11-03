24 Killed as Truck Rams into Passenger Bus in Telangana

The mishap occurred when a speeding lorry carrying gravel collided with an RTC bus, crushing several passengers under debris.

HYDERABAD

At least 24 people were killed and several others injured in a horrific road accident in Ranga Reddy district on Monday morning. The accident occurred at around 6.15 a.m. at Indirareddy Nagar near Chevella when a speeding lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Tandur-Hyderabad bus.

The impact was so severe that the bus’s front portion was completely mangled, and gravel from the lorry buried several passengers. Both the RTC driver and the tipper driver died instantly. Officials used earthmovers to carry out rescue operations as passengers were trapped inside.

Fourteen injured are undergoing treatment at PMR Hospital in Tandur, while ten others are admitted to Vikarabad Hospital. Critically injured victims were shifted to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals in Hyderabad following instructions from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who also directed the Chief Secretary to set up a control room at the Secretariat.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held discussions with RTC Managing Director Nagi Reddy and the Ranga Reddy District Collector to ensure relief efforts and medical aid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which has left the local community in deep shock.

Helpline Numbers: 9912919545, 9440854433.