Land encroachment on dalit farmers’ property sparks tension

A shocking attempt to illegally seize land belonging to Dalit farmers has been reported in Avalahalli village under the Huskur Gram Panchayat limits of Anekal taluk, on Bengaluru’s outskirts. The land, valued in crores, has allegedly become the target of a forceful encroachment plot.

According to sources, a man named Krishnappa from Avalahalli has accused individuals — including Chetan Reddy of Kodathi, Balaji, and former Dommasandra president Naresh — of bringing over 100 rowdies to erect a compound wall around farmland that has been under the family’s possession for over 40 years.

The disputed land, spread across Survey Nos. 10/1, 10/2, 10/3, and 10/4 (1 acre 29 guntas), originally belonged to a man named Guddappa, whose sons — Maddurappa, Ellappa, and Subbappa — have been cultivating ragi there for decades. The land was divided among them in 1990 through a gram panchayat partition.

However, in recent years, a family dispute has escalated after relatives allegedly provided false information in court to claim ownership. As legal cases are pending before the Anekal court and the High Court, Krishnappa, son of Subbappa, has accused the rival group of harassment and urged authorities to ensure justice for his family.