281 contract workers dismissed amid protest controversy

Kalaburagi

Allegations of irregularities and corruption have emerged at Kalaburagi University after Shiv Sena State President Andola Siddalinga Swamiji claimed that the dismissal of 281 contract workers was part of a planned conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that long-serving contract employees were being removed to facilitate fresh recruitment through corrupt practices. He further claimed that new appointments were being planned by collecting bribes ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh per candidate.

Swamiji said most of the protesting workers belong to Scheduled Communities and accused the district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge of not responding to their grievances. He alleged that the ongoing agitation by workers, which has continued for several days, reflects deep injustice and administrative negligence.

He also raised concerns over the proposed appointment of Ningappa Kannur, Head of the Physical Education Department, as Evaluation Registrar of the university. According to him, the Higher Education Department had sought clarification on the legality of the appointment, and the university itself had reportedly stated that no such provision exists.

Questioning the move, he asked how an appointment could be made in the absence of legal provision and demanded that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar revoke it immediately. He urged authorities not to target economically weaker workers while allegedly protecting irregular appointments.

The Shiv Sena leader criticized the administration, saying that actions against poor workers contradict principles of social justice and the philosophy of Basava, Buddha, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He also alleged that protesting workers have been facing hardship during their nine-day agitation and demanded immediate intervention to resolve their issues fairly.