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MGNREGA implementation delays raise concern in Vijayapura

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Vijayapura

In Vijayapura district, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Prakash Vaddar has directed officials and staff to work with commitment and coordination to ensure timely implementation of government schemes and avoid delays.

He was speaking at a review meeting held at the Taluk Panchayat hall in Muddebihal, where progress of various welfare programmes in Muddebihal and Talikoti taluks was assessed.

The review covered key schemes such as MGNREGA, Gram Panchayat tax collection, housing programmes, library development, SBM grants, e-attendance systems, women’s Gram Sabhas, and drinking water supply projects. Vaddar stressed that timely execution of works would help prevent administrative delays and public inconvenience.

He instructed Panchayat Development Officers to attend offices regularly and perform their duties with honesty and efficiency. He also directed officials to complete the targeted man-days under MGNREGA for both taluks by the end of May.

Vaddar emphasized the need to clear pending and current wage payments to MGNREGA workers without delay and ensure 100% e-KYC completion for all registered labourers under the scheme. He further asked officials to prioritise incomplete works and accelerate their completion.

He also directed that employment be provided to all eligible workers who have applied under Form-6, ensuring full implementation of labour-related entitlements.

Expressing concern over slow progress in several schemes, he urged departments to improve performance and meet prescribed targets within the stipulated time frame.

Senior officials including Zilla Panchayat Assistant Project Officer Arun Kumar Dalawai, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers, assistant directors, technical staff, and MGNREGA workers from Muddebihal and Talikoti taluks attended the meeting.

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