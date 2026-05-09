Public taps in Ganjalli reportedly supply unsafe water

Raichur

Fear and anger have gripped residents of Raichur district after villagers reported the supply of contaminated drinking water through public taps in Ganjalli village under Yaddapur Gram Panchayat limits.

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, neither Gram Panchayat officials nor district authorities have taken corrective action, leading to growing public concern over health and safety.

Villagers claim that chemically contaminated water from the Chikkasugur industrial area is entering nearby streams and eventually mixing with the Krishna River, from which the village water supply is drawn. They say this has made the drinking water unsafe for consumption.

Locals report a rise in health issues such as diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, fever, cold, body pain, and kidney- and intestinal-related diseases. They also allege that skin infections among pregnant women and newborn babies have increased in recent months.

Residents further claim that aquatic life in nearby water bodies is also being affected due to pollution. They say foul-smelling water mixed with waste particles and worms flows through taps for nearly an hour after supply begins, making the water unsuitable for use.

According to villagers, water is supplied twice daily, but the initial flow remains heavily contaminated. They have expressed frustration over repeated complaints that have gone unanswered by authorities.

One resident, Shankramma, said villagers are now living in fear over their health, stating that even basic access to safe drinking water has become uncertain. Residents warned that continued negligence could lead to a serious public health crisis in the region.

People have urged officials to urgently investigate the contamination source and ensure safe drinking water supply to prevent further health deterioration in Raichur district.