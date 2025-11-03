Crimes against women in K’taka surge by 40% in 2 yrs: NCRB

Bengaluru

According to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women in Karnataka have increased by nearly 40% between 2021 and 2023. In 2023 alone, the state registered 20,336 cases under various categories, including assault with intent to outrage modesty, dowry-related harassment, cruelty by husband or relatives, and abduction.

Police officials and women’s rights activists say the rise may not necessarily indicate a surge in violence but rather an improvement in awareness and reporting. “More women are coming forward to file complaints because of growing confidence and support systems. We ensure immediate action once a case is reported,” said a senior police officer.

However, the judicial backlog remains a serious concern. Around 72,000 cases related to crimes against women are pending trial across Karnataka courts, with nearly 16,000 new cases added in 2023 alone. Alarmingly, data shows that of the cases disposed of last year, about 92% ended in acquittals, highlighting loopholes in investigation and prosecution. Women’s rights activists stress that the solution lies in stronger legal implementation and accountability at all levels. “Investigating officers often fail to gather vital evidence, and government prosecutors lack commitment, which leads to acquittals. Sensitisation and systemic reform are essential to ensure justice for women,” said K. S. Vimala of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane.