CEC vows peaceful, transparent Bihar elections 2025

Lucknow

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday assured that the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections will be conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and impartial manner. Speaking to reporters in Kanpur, Kumar emphasized the Election Commission’s firm stance against any form of violence.

“Any act of violence will not be tolerated. Every voter will have the freedom to cast their vote peacefully and fearlessly,” Kumar said, underlining the Commission’s commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the election process. His remarks came just days after a Jan Suraj party worker, Dular Chand Yadav, was killed in poll-related violence in Mokama.

Kumar said that the Election Commission has made all necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process. He expressed confidence that the people of Bihar will participate in the elections with the same enthusiasm as they celebrate their festivals. “I hope that citizens will come out in large numbers to vote,” he added.

During his visit to Kanpur to attend two official events, Kumar also spoke about efforts to maintain an accurate voter list in Bihar. He further stated that the Commission aims to make the Bihar Assembly elections a model for both India and other democracies across the world.

Bihar is scheduled to vote in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

Responding poetically to criticism from opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Kumar said that constructive feedback is always welcome but reaffirmed the Commission’s dedication to fair and transparent electoral reforms.

Rahul slams Modi in fiery Bihar rally

Begusarai

At a rally in Bihar’s Begusarai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “scared of Donald Trump” and “remote-controlled by big business.” Gandhi said having a “56-inch chest” doesn’t prove strength, citing Mahatma Gandhi’s courage as real bravery. He alleged Modi halted “Operation Sindoor” after Trump’s call and that decisions like GST and demonetisation hurt small businesses. Rahul promised support for local industries with “Made in Bihar” products. He also claimed BJP manipulates elections and distracts youth with social media. Gandhi urged voters to choose the INDIA bloc for inclusive governance.