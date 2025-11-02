Legal Education is a Powerful Weapon: Prof. Dr. C. Basavaraju

BENGALURU

“Legal education is a powerful weapon that can transform society,” said Karnataka State Law University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. C. Basavaraju, inaugurating the registration and Freshers’ Day 2025 programme for first-year law students, organised by the Constitution Reflection Trust at SJ School of Law College, Kengeri-Uttarahalli Main Road.

He noted that SJ School of Law has evolved into a strong educational institution imparting justice-oriented legal education to students from marginalized backgrounds. “The right to equality, as enshrined in the Constitution, must reach everyone. The Constitution written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar transcends caste and religion. Its aspirations empower citizens to fight corruption, injustice, and oppression. Legal knowledge is therefore essential for ensuring justice and equality for all,” he said.

Constitution Reflection Trust President H. Vijay Kumar emphasized that legal literacy is vital for every citizen. “Education must go hand in hand with awareness of laws. As citizens, we should know how to demand our rights and fulfill our duties toward society and the nation. There is a lack of legal understanding across the state, and continuous legal learning is key to progress,” he said.

Law College Principal Cladiya Nad, The Kingdom College Principal Dr. B.S. Santosh, and faculty members S. Ranjitha, Gunasekar, and Vaishnavi Ittaragi were present on the occasion.

If the legislature, judiciary, or executive stray from their responsibilities, the press plays a vital role in correcting them and creating public awareness, observed Prof. Dr. C. Basavaraju.