Government Schools Begin Admission Drive from November

BENGALURU:

In a bid to strengthen enrolment and counter growing competition from private institutions, government schools across Karnataka are set to begin their admission drive from November—well ahead of the usual academic schedule. The Education Department, backed by the state government, has decided to launch early admissions to ensure that government schools secure a larger share of new students for the next academic year.

Traditionally, government school admissions begin in May or June, by which time most private schools have already completed their enrolment processes. As a result, many parents opt for private institutions, leaving government schools struggling to fill seats. To reverse this trend, the department plans to roll out an awareness campaign highlighting the growing infrastructure and facilities available in state-run schools.

The drive will focus on showcasing amenities such as smart classrooms, computer labs, free transportation, and early learning sections (LKG and UKG). Additionally, government schools continue to offer free uniforms, shoes, textbooks, mid-day meals, eggs, and bananas, benefits often missing in private institutions.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to formally launch the initiative soon. The campaign will emphasize both the affordability and quality of education in government schools, dispelling long-standing misconceptions about their standards.

The Education Department’s goal is to improve admissions and public perception of government schools by highlighting their facilities, inclusivity, and quality education. The move also aims to make government institutions the preferred choice for parents seeking holistic and affordable schooling for their children.