Shivakumar backs tunnel project, seeks constructive opposition input

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar defended the tunnel road project, saying it was meant for public benefit and not a personal venture. He urged BJP leaders to offer constructive suggestions instead of needless criticism. Speaking at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “I know how to organize campaigns. Rather than protesting, let them give useful ideas.”

Shivakumar accused the BJP of relying entirely on the RSS, claiming most of its members were “former Congress or JDS leaders.” He reminded critics that Bengaluru’s Metro system was also built through tunnels and recalled his earlier work on the project during S.M. Krishna’s tenure.

Taking a swipe at Tejasvi Surya, Shivakumar said the MP “asked for a new car before marriage” despite urging others to avoid car travel. He added, “Why can’t he use metro or bus?” He also dismissed allegations of threatening Surya or MLA Ramamurthy, saying they were baseless.

Regarding environmental concerns, he assured citizens that Lalbagh’s heritage would not be harmed, adding, “I am not a fool to destroy Lalbagh.” Shivakumar said he was open to forming a committee under R. Ashok to study the project further.

On Delhi visits, he clarified that Congress leaders travel for administrative work, not politics. He also congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for reaching the World Cup final, expressing hope they would “bring the cup home.”

DK Shivakumar warns party over power talks

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has once again warned Congress leaders against making public remarks about the party’s leadership and power-sharing. Speaking to reporters, he said, “It’s only worth talking between the two of us; no one should speak about the revolution.” His statement hinted at internal discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding leadership decisions. The issue has stirred debate within Congress as several ministers and MLAs visit Delhi. Minister Satish Jarkiholi is scheduled to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss KPCC leadership changes, reportedly accompanied by a few close legislators and former MLAs.