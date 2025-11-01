Army conducts ‘Vayu Sananvay-II’ drone and counter-drone exercise

The Indian Army conducted Vayu Sananvay-II, a major drone and counter-drone exercise in the desert sector to test next-generation warfare capabilities.



New Delhi

In a major step toward modern warfare preparedness, the Indian Army conducted a large-scale drone and counter-drone exercise named Vayu Sananvay-II in the desert sector under the Pune-based Southern Command. Held on October 28–29, the exercise aimed to strengthen the Army’s response against emerging aerial threats while testing new doctrines for drone warfare.

According to the defence ministry, the exercise was designed to validate the Army’s readiness for next-generation warfare through the integration of aerial and ground assets, and by fusing multi-domain command and control systems. Conducted in a realistic electronic warfare environment, it provided an ideal platform to assess performance under challenging terrain and weather conditions.

The drill also focused on interoperability between different arms of the Army, enhancing coordination for technology-driven operations in sensitive frontier zones. Troops experimented with indigenous drone and counter-drone systems, furthering the Army’s commitment to self-reliance and innovation.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, praised the successful execution of the exercise, noting that lessons learned would directly contribute to capability enhancement and faster induction of new drone technologies.

The Army said Vayu Sananvay-II reflects its continued focus on embracing modern technology in a multi-domain operational setting, reinforcing its vision to evolve into a future-ready, technology-driven, and agile force capable of dominating the rapidly changing battlespace.