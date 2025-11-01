DCM plays down leadership speculation, asserts Cong govt united

Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday dismissed speculation of a possible leadership change, insisting there was complete unity in the Congress government. “Only what the Chief Minister and I say matters. No one else’s words carry any value,” he told reporters near Kanteerava Stadium, adding that the government’s focus was solely on governance and development.

Shivakumar emphasised his strong coordination with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, crediting their teamwork for the Congress’s success in winning 136 constituencies and strengthening its position in the Assembly.

Addressing the controversy over Bengaluru’s proposed Tunnel Road project, which the BJP has opposed, Shivakumar said he was open to forming a committee under Opposition leader R. Ashoka’s leadership to review the plan. “He has been elected from Bengaluru several times and has a responsibility toward the city,” he said, inviting Ashoka to suggest names like Malleswaram MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan for inclusion.

The Deputy CM said he had personally inspected the Tunnel Road site near Lalbagh on Friday night and was considering alternate routes. “There is no need for anxiety. Public interest will guide all decisions,” he assured, reaffirming his commitment to a collaborative approach to city infrastructure.