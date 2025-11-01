Saturday, November 1, 2025
State

PM Modi extends Kannada Rajyotsava greetings in Kannada

Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, celebrating the formation of Karnataka, and praised the people of the state for their excellence and hardworking spirit.

In a post on X, Modi wrote in Kannada that Karnataka’s rich culture, reflected through its literature, art, and music, represents a deep commitment to knowledge and progress. He highlighted that the state’s contributions across various fields embody its enduring cultural and intellectual heritage.

The Prime Minister added that Karnataka stands as a symbol of India’s unity in diversity and has played a significant role in the country’s development. Conveying his heartfelt wishes, he prayed for the happiness, health, and prosperity of the people of Karnataka.

Modi’s gesture of posting his message in Kannada received widespread appreciation from citizens on social media.

